Bhumi Pednekar Tests Positive for Covid-19, Says 'I Have Mild Symptoms'

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Bhumi is the latest Bollywood celebrity to have tested positive for COVID-19 after Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Narayan, Rupali Ganguly, Kartik Aaryan, and Aamir Khan among others. Bhumi took to her Instagram account to inform fans about the same. Bhumi said that she has “mild symptoms" but is feeling “okay". The actress urged all those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

Bhumi requested everyone one to not take the current situation lightly. She wrote, “Even though I followed utmost precaution and care I have contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing, and be mindful of your general behaviour."

A while back, Bhumi’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Akshay Kumar informed fans that he’s been hospitalised following the coronavirus diagnosis. Taking to his Instagram account, Akshay wrote, “I’m doing fine but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care.” The actor also thanked his fans and followers for their warm wishes and prayers.

Akshay on Sunday said he tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was under home quarantine. The 53-year-old actor took to Twitter to share his diagnosis and said he was following all the necessary protocols.