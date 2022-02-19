Bhumi Pednekar to Discuss the Issue of Climate Change at Harvard University

Bhumi Pednekar is receiving applause for her latest release Badhaai Do. Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, Bhumi essayed the role of a closeted lesbian, who enters into a marriage of convenience with Rajkummar Rao who is also gay.

Apart from her films, the actor is a climate change advocate who spearheads the hugely lauded social media initiative Climate Warrior which aims at raising awareness towards protecting nature. She has always been an environmentally conscious citizen who has taken up climate conservation as a cause for life. Through Climate Warrior, she is constantly aiming to mobilise the citizens of India to actively participate in protecting the environment. Pednekar will now speak to the students at the prestigious Harvard University and highlight why the youth of today needs to be more vocal about climate change.

Talking about it she says, “Ever since I started Climate Warrior, my intent was to create as much awareness as possible around sustainability as a way of life and how climate change is going to impact all our lives. I wanted to reach out to as many people as possible on this in my country and also across the world. I’m happy to say that I can see people around me change slowly. It is heartening for me to see that people are paying attention to what can happen if we don’t address the issue of climate change and making small changes in their lives to conserve.”

Advertisement

Pednekar feels Harvard is the best platform for her to discuss sustainability as the institution has historically produced the best minds of our generation. She says, “People across the world are rallying together to make a difference. I salute all these climate warriors as they try to save lives and this beautiful planet of ours. It is my honour to speak at the Harvard University and discuss the issue of climate change with the youth of the world.”

The actor adds, “It will be amazing to share how I have grown as a human being in my journey to be an advocate for climate protection. I would want to appeal to each and every citizen of the world to become climate warriors and Harvard University is a great platform to connect with the future of this world and urge them to also make a difference at their individual level.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.