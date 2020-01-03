Bhumi Pednekar to Have a Cameo in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan
Bhumi Pednekar who was the lead in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan will also make a special appearance in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, according to the film's producer Aanand L Rai.
Bhumi Pednekar who was the lead in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan will also make a special appearance in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, according to the film's producer Aanand L Rai.
Actress Bhumi Pednekar is set to share screen space with actor Ayushmann Khurrana once again in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.
After delivering a power packed performance in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bhumi will continue her association with the franchise by appearing in the second part.
In the second installment, Bhumi will be seen in a special appearance which is very different from what it was in the previous part.
Talking about having Bhumi in the film, producer Aanand L Rai said: "Bhumi is a part of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan family and we couldn't imagine making Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan without her. She has a very special appearance in the narrative and we are extremely happy to have her on board."
To this, producer Bhushan Kumar added, "We are delighted to have Bhumi join the cast as a special appearance in the film. Bhumi's association is one that adds value to the storyline, she is an amazing actor and I am glad she is part of our film."
Bhumi shot for her role over a two-day schedule in Varanasi.
Being dubbed as a family entertainer, the film will explore emotions attached to love, relationships, and homosexuality. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Jeetendra Kumar and Maanvi Gagroo in pivotal roles. It is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Production.
Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film will release on February 21.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Man Wanted to Check His Xiaomi Smart Camera Feed, But Things Got Really Creepy
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 93 Written Updates: Vishal, Shefali Try to Create Rift Between Shehnaz, Sidharth
- Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift Images Leaked Ahead of Launch
- ATP Cup Organisers Red-Faced After Wrong National Anthem Plays for Moldova Player
- 'The Book of Two Ways' Details the Deep-Rooted Egyptian Belief That 'Death Was a New Life'