Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bhumi Pednekar to Have a Cameo in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan

Bhumi Pednekar who was the lead in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan will also make a special appearance in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, according to the film's producer Aanand L Rai.

IANS

Updated:January 3, 2020, 8:56 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bhumi Pednekar to Have a Cameo in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan
Bhumi Pednekar who was the lead in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan will also make a special appearance in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, according to the film's producer Aanand L Rai.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is set to share screen space with actor Ayushmann Khurrana once again in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

After delivering a power packed performance in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bhumi will continue her association with the franchise by appearing in the second part.

In the second installment, Bhumi will be seen in a special appearance which is very different from what it was in the previous part.

Talking about having Bhumi in the film, producer Aanand L Rai said: "Bhumi is a part of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan family and we couldn't imagine making Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan without her. She has a very special appearance in the narrative and we are extremely happy to have her on board."

To this, producer Bhushan Kumar added, "We are delighted to have Bhumi join the cast as a special appearance in the film. Bhumi's association is one that adds value to the storyline, she is an amazing actor and I am glad she is part of our film."

Bhumi shot for her role over a two-day schedule in Varanasi.

Being dubbed as a family entertainer, the film will explore emotions attached to love, relationships, and homosexuality. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Jeetendra Kumar and Maanvi Gagroo in pivotal roles. It is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Production.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film will release on February 21.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram