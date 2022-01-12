Bhumi Pednekar To Star In The Lady Killer, Arjun Kapoor Gives Her Warm Welcome

Arjun Kapoor will be seen in Ajay Bahl’s upcoming film The Lady Killer. The actor is paired opposite Bhumi Pednekar in the film. This is the first time Bhumi and Arjun will appear together on screen. The suspense drama follows a small-town playboy who falls for Bhumis’ character and embarks on a whirlwind romance.

The Lady Killer promises to be a blend of unpredictability and entertainment, with thrilling twists and nerve-racking suspense. Arjun took to his Instagram Stories to welcome Bhumi on board of the movie. “Put your hands together to welcome this killer lady," he said, tagging Bhumi and the team of the movie.

Speaking about joining the project, Bhumi said, “I’m always excited when something new and challenging comes my way, and ‘The Lady Killer’ gripped me from the very start. As an artist, this role pushes me out of my comfort zone and gives me a lot to bite into. I can’t wait to start work on the film with Arjun, my director Ajay Bahl, and my stellar producers, Bhushan Sir and Shaailesh Sir."

Ajay Bahl also expressed his excitement over working with Arjun and Bhumi. “There is a rollercoaster of emotions in ‘The Lady Killer’ and for that we needed actors who could ride it every step of the way. I’m so happy to have Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar essay these roles because not only do they suit it to the T but also bring in their signature styles and flair," he said.

“We are excited to have Bhumi Pednekar join the team of The Lady Killer. Bhumi’s versatility and raw talent coupled with Arjun Kapoor’s style and persona is a dynamite combination and their fresh chemistry with Ajay’s vision definitely makes this a suspense drama to watch out for, " T-Series Managing Director and Chairman Bhushan Kumar said.

According to the report, the producers were eager to bring Bhumi on board. The director has begun pre-production work as the film is expected to go into production.

