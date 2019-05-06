Take the pledge to vote

Bhumi Pednekar: We are Doing So Much of Good Work, There is No Scope for Unhealthy Competition

Bhumi Pednekar will next be seen alongside Taapsee Pannu in Tushar Hiranandani’s forthcoming film Saand Ki Aankh.

May 6, 2019
Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who will next be seen on the big screen in Saand Ki Aankh, says there is no scope for unhealthy competition in the film industry in the current scenario.

Bhumi was interacting with the media at the wrap-up party of Saand Ki Aankh, which was also attended by her co-actor Taapsee Pannu, producer Anurag Kashyap and director Tushar Hiranandani in Mumbai on Thursday.

When asked about who she considers her competition in Bollywood right now, Bhumi said, "It is not about competition. I feel that nowadays, there is space for every type of actor."

"In the current scenario, we are doing so much of good work that there is no scope for unhealthy competition. I think we all are supporting each other's work and we all want our films to do well and to get appreciated for our work. I feel that all my colleagues are competent and brilliant. So I get inspired when I look at their body of work," she added.



Saand Ki Aankh is a film based on the life of sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar.

Talking about the film, Bhumi said, "It is fun when you do interesting work and when you play interesting characters. This film is very special to me. In this film, Taapsee and I are playing characters who are double of our actual age. The characters which we have played in the film, they have left a legacy and an interesting story behind them.”

"They have literally changed our ecosystem. So definitely there was a challenge while shooting for this film but more than a challenge, there was a responsibility on us to tell the story of these two lovely and amazing women," she added.

