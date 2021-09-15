Bhumi Pednekar, Who Debuted With 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', Was Also Part of Casting Team

Actor Bhumi Pednekar recently recalled taking auditions of other girls for the lead role in the movie “Dum Laga Ke Haisha". Surprised, right? Yes, Bhumi made her debut with Yash Raj Films’ “Dum Laga Ke Haisha" in 2015, but not many are aware that she was a part of the casting division auditioning team.

The actor has now revealed in an interview that she felt she was being unfair to other girls, who auditioned for the role without realizing it. She also said that acting was not on her mind, and she was dedicated to her job during the casting process.

Bhumi said that the thought of the role for herself never crossed her mind. She was entirely dedicated to her work and she takes a lot of pride in saying that.

The actor further elaborated that while conducting those auditions for the lead role, she was simultaneously playing those parts. Sometimes she used to play a 6-year-old child or an aged woman. Bhumi said that all she was trying to do was to extract performance from the girls.

So, according to Bhumi, everything was just preparation but the weird part came when she auditioned 250 girls for the lead role in the movie. And as she was being auditioned simultaneously and that is when she felt that it’s unfair to those girls because they have an equal opportunity just like Bhumi.

Bhumi also went on to mention that after 4 months of continuous rigorous auditioning, she finally got the part of the lead role. Bhumi proudly says that it almost took six years of working behind the camera in the industry to get her first film.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in ‘Badhaai Do’ with Rajkummar Rao in the lead role and she is reportedly also a part of director Aanand L Rai’s movie with Akshay Kumar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here