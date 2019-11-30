Bhumi Pednekar's Scary-thriller Film Durgavati Announced by Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, who will next be seen in Good Newwz, on Saturday, took to Twitter to announce his next project as a presenter. The film, which is expected to be titled Durgavati, will see Bhumi Pednekar playing the titular role. The shooting of the film, which is expected to be a scary thriller, will commence from mid of January 2020. The film is directed by Ashok.

Making the announcement along with the picture that shows Bhumi surrounded by all the producers and presenters of the film, Akshay Kumar wrote, "EXCITED to announce @bhumipednekar in & as #DURGAVATI. A scary-thriller, going on floor mid-January. Presented by #CapeOfGoodFilms and @itsBhushanKumar, produced by @vikramix and directed by Ashok. Need your love and luck @TSeries @Abundantia_Ent."

In the picture, Bhumi is wearing a sari, sitting on a chair holding a placard reading "hero". She is seen surrounded by four men including Akshay Kumar, who is holding a placard reading "Presenter".

Bhumi Pednekar also took to her Instagram to share the same picture and said that she has been waiting for long to share about the film with her fans. She added that the film "comes with great responsibility.

"I have waited so long to share this one with you. So excited to announce my next film #DURGAVATI. A scary-thriller going on floor mid-January. Thank you @akshaykumar sir for your constant belief in me. I am so excited for this one @bhushankumar @ivikramix . Can’t wait to collaborate with you Ashok sir. This one comes with great responsibility. Need all your blessings,” the actress wrote.

This is however not the first time both the actors are coming together, Bhumi and Akshay have shared the screen space in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Bhumi will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. The film will hit the big screens on December 6.

Apart from Good Newwz that will release on December 27, Akshay will be seen in a number of films including Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey, Bell Bottom.

