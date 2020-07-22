Bhumi Pednekar's Stunning Photo in Athleisure Gets 'Fiery' Compliment From Varun Dhawan

Bhumi Pednekar struck quite a pose in athleisure fashion in a picture she shared on Instagram on Tuesday. The photos received numerous compliments, including one from actor Varun Dhawan and another from designer Nikhil Thampi.

In the photo, Bhumi is wearing a sports bra with a hint of makeup. Her caption has a queen's crown and heart. Varun resonded in emojis, posting the fire sign and the hands down sign. Nikhil wrote, "Yummm". Take a look:

Bhumi celebrated her birthday on July 18. She shares her birth date with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and the latter posted a sweet birthday wish for the Pati Patni Aur Woh star. Alia Bhatt, who will be sharing screen space with Bhumi in Karan Johar's Takht, sent flowers and balloons to her on her birthday which was on July 18. Bhumi took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the pretty pink flowers and balloons, alongwith a note which read, 'With Love Alia Bhatt'.

On her birthday night, Bhumi penned a note and expressed that she was so so overwhelmed by the love that everyone had shown on her special day. She wrote, "As I turn a year older, all I can think of is how fortunate & grateful I am. To be surrounded by such love and support. To have such incredible people in my life. To be able to follow my passion and have a job that I love. To have the love the audiences give me. To be able to give back and work towards making this world a better place. To have the means to protect the ones I love. I am so grateful for everything. With everything happening around us, am so so overwhelmed by the love that everyone has shown... Thank you so much. Gratitude, thank you."