Bhumi Pednekar's Sun-Kissed Bikini Photo Will Make Miss Your Vacay Days

As the sun is making it unbearable to relax in many parts of India, a lot of actresses are looking for a break to a cooler location. Following the trend, it is vacation time for actress Bhumi Pednekar, who shared a selfie in a brown bikini on her Instagram handle. In the gorgeous sun-kissed snap, she has worn a stunning maroon hat. The diva, who is currently on a vacation, has been sharing snippets from her relaxing time. She captioned the photo, "Enroute paradise." Till now, her photo has been liked by over two lakh people. Her friends from the industry including Tahira Kashyap, Tisca Chopra, Ruchika Kapoor and Kiara Advani have also reacted to the post. Till now, the location where Bhumi is vacationing is not known.

In another post, she has shared a series of selfies wearing a white sleeveless top and black lower. The photos have been clicked inside a car. Through the post,she has mentioned how much she misses being by the beach. She has also included the hashtag 'no bad vibes' to conclude her post. In the caption, Bhumi said, "Mentally on a beach somewhere." The post with over one lakh likes also received celebrity chef Saransh Goila’s comment in which he wrote, "Only good vibes."

On August 11, Bhumi shared a small video clip in to give a glimpse of some precious memories from her film Toilet — Ek Prem Katha. The movie was released exactly four years ago on this date. In the caption, the actress mentioned how proud she is to have been a part of such a film. The 2017 movie was directed by Shree Narayan Singh and stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi in the leads roles. Anupam Kher, Divyendu Sharma and Sudhir Pandey played a crucial part in the comedy-drama film.

Meanwhile, Bhumi will soon be seen opposite Akshay in an upcoming film titled, Rakshabandhan. The movie is being directed by Aanand L Rai and is written by national award-winning writer, Himanshu Sharma. This is the second time Akshay and Bhumi are coming together after Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

