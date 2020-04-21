Bhumi Pedneker Talks About Taking Command Of the Family Post Father’s Demise

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar recently opened up about losing her father to cancer and how she dealt with the beating along with her younger sister, Samiksha and mother.

During one of the latest digital chats with Pinkvilla, the Bala actress talked about how her mother gave the support of an anchor to keep the family together.

She said, "We were quite young. I was 18, Samiksha was probably 15 when we lost our dad due to cancer. We saw him through prolonged sickness and really suffer a lot. Obviously, losing a parent is never easy and I had a wonderful father. We miss him every day but my mom is made of something else, she really got us together. I think just us as a family, we went into warrior mode post that".

Bhumi and her sister faced difficulties but fought it out with a brave face.

"I start working, 10 times harder than I would. We both just grew up and realised that shit is getting real, and we need to get our act together. The two years were a mess but we gathered ourselves really fast. Today when we look back, we wonder how we survived those days, how we got through it, but it happened,"Bhumi explained.

An emotional Bhumi further shared, "I strongly feel since my dad passed away, we constantly feel his presence. It is all him because of whom our lives changed. Our both coming of age, everything happened in sync. I really feel it is my father’s energy and he is just blessing us. Somewhere we are a product of our father, and we look very similar to him."

Bhumi was last seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship opposite Vicky Kaushal. She is awaiting the release of her forthcoming comedy satire, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare alongside Konkona Sen Sharma. Bhumi’s another announced big project is Akshay Kumar-starrer Durgavati.

