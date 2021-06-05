Bhumika Chawla Approached to Be Part of Upcoming Season of Salman Khan Hosted Bigg Boss

It wasn't long ago when reports about Rhea Chakraborty's inclusion in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 15 started making rounds. Well, seems like she is not the only buzzing participant entry this year in the reality show. Several faces of the celebrity world have been approached to participate in the upcoming season of the Salman Khan hosted reality show. The makers of the show recently opened up the registration process for the 15th season. It has been speculated that movie star Bhumika Chawla are among the famous names who may be expected on the show.

A source informed SpotboyE that makers of the show are very keen on roping in Bhumika this season, adding that she has already been approached for the upcoming season and discussions are on. If the talks end up in success, it will be interesting to see Salman hosting the show, while his co-star from Tere Naam being a part of the house.

She not only received praises from the critics for Tere Naam but also managed to gain immense popularity in no time, eventually ending up doing some blockbusters in the Hindi film industry. Apart from Tere Naam, she has also played pivotal roles in films like Run, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa and MSDhoni: The Untold Story. Professionally, the talented actress was last seen in the ZEE5 web series Bhram, where she shared the screen with talents like Kalki Koechlin and Sanjay Suri.

Apart from Bhumika and Rhea, other names that are expected to be participants on the show include Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya and Ankita Lokhande. Ankita, the ex-partner of Sushant Singh Rajput, raised several allegations on Rhea's claims about his mental health last year, after the demise of the star. It will be interesting to see both of them coming face-to-face this season.

