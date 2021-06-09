Bhumika Chawla Refutes Rumours Of Participation In Bigg Boss 15

Bollywood actress Bhumika Chawla’s name as a contestant for Season 15 of the reality show Bigg Boss has been doing the rounds for quite some time. It has forced her to come out and clarify the rumours. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a post in which she rubbished the reports. She posted a photo in which she could be seen wearing a mustard-coloured top.

In the caption of the post, Bhumika wrote that she has not been approached by the makers of the reality show and even if she had been, she would have refused to participate in it. She informed her fans that she was offered to participate in seasons 1, 2, 3 and others, but she declined to be a part of it. She went on to explain the reason behind her decision. She wrote that even though she is a celebrity, she is a “very private person” and so she is not comfortable being a part of a show where one has to be in front of the camera the entire day.

The actress has worked not only in Hindi cinema but also in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri and Punjabi films.

Bhumika made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Tere Naam in which she starred opposite Salman Khan. While the film broke many records, she did not get much recognition in the industry. She featured in a couple of more films, including Run, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa and Yaariyan among others, but could not succeed.

She then distanced herself from the Hindi film industry and started working in south cinema where her work was much appreciated. After many years, she appeared in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016.

Meanwhile, the 15th season of Bigg Boss is going to air soon. Some other celebrities like Parth Samthaan, Disha Vakani, Rhea Chakraborty and Neha Marda are also rumoured to be a part of the show.

