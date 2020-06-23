Bhumika Chawla Remembers MS Dhoni Co-Star Sushant Singh Rajput, Asks Fans to Stop Blame Game

Sushant SIngh Rajput's untimely demise has left the country heartbroken. Many members of the film fraternity, especially the ones who worked with the late actor have shared their memories of him in the form of heartbreaking tributes on social media. One such actor is Bhumika Chawla, who played former Indian national cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's elder sister in his biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, where Sushant played the titular role.

The actress took to Instagram and shared an endearing still from the film. She wrote, “Dear Sushant - wherever you are - you are in the hands of God .... it’s Been a week since you have gone ... What took you away —- THE SECRET HAS GONE WITH YOU — buried deep in your heart and mind.... I wish to tell all the people who are affected by this to pray and devote your time to things like —-Taking care of yourself , of the people around you …”

She also asked people to stop the blame game and dirty mud-slinging. “There are speculations of why it happened .... THERE IS MUD SLINGING - there is wrath - there is —“ who is to be blamed “ —— there is “ industry did it “ —- “ relationship did this” ... so on and so forth .... Dear PEOPLE RESPECT A SOUL GONE ... PRAY AND LOOK AHEAD ..... SPEND THAt TIME In caring for each other / CARING FOR THE NEEDS OF kids who need education : teach them in which ever way you can / PRAY for yourselves and others around you / EXERCISE —- stay positive ... LETS NOT BLAMe PEOPLE —— LETS RESPECT Each other ... LET THE industry find a solution within itself and not do public discussions on public domains —- Prayers for him,” she wrote.

Take a look at the post below:

















View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Bhumika Chawla (@bhumika_chawla_t) on Jun 22, 2020 at 1:46am PDT

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14, 2020. he was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

Follow @News18Movies for more