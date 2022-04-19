Bhumika Chawla Reveals If Tere Naam Co-star Salman Khan Had Influenced Her Life

Actress Bhumika Chawla recently opened up on her equation with her Tera Naam co-star Salman Khan. Chawla, who’s making her comeback with Neeraj Pandey’s Operation Romeo, said that she was not intimated by Salman as she was not very close to him during the shoot of Tere Naam. In an interview with ETimes, the actress also spoke about PR and social media pressure.

When asked about Salman’s influence on her life and career, she said they were very cordial and nice, but she was never really close to him. And so, she doesn’t think she could get influenced by him in any such manner. On his controversial image in the media, the actress opined it happens with everyone as people mature with age. She added, “When you’re in your 20s, you’re different from when you’re in your 30s. And then you change again in your 40s and 50s. So I think he’s probably – from what I hear, because like I said, I don’t have much of personal interaction with Salman – seen a kind of good growth in him as a person and even as an artist.”

On being quizzed about what piece of advice she would give to her younger self 10 years ago, the actress said she could have done a bit more PR. She also reflected on the visibility and PR aspect to get noticed by filmmakers for work. “I think with the PR, media and social media, it’s become quite evident that you have to be seen. When I started my career in the early 2000s you didn’t have to be seen everywhere, every time,” she said, adding that now the scenario has changed with social media coming in.

When the actress was questioned if she feels the need to alter her creative choices because of being a mother, she said that’s not the case. Bhumika said she was very selective about what she did. Also, she believes in doing films that the whole family can enjoy together.

The actress will be seen in Operation Romeo will release on April 22. Operation Romeo also stars Siddhant Gupta, Vedika Pinto, and Sharad Kelkar.

