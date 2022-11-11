Bhumika Chawla: Visibility is Important in Showbiz, But Cannot be Part of Any Project

Actor Bhumika Chawla marked her acting debut with south star Nagarjuna’s Telugu film Yuvakudu (2002). But it was the Hindi romantic drama Tere Naam (2003) co-starring superstar Salman Khan, which shot her to national fame and became a game-changer in her career. But after a handful of successful Bollywood films like Run, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa (both 2004), Family (2006) and Gandhi My Father (2007), her stint in the Hindi film industry became more and more sporadic.

In showbiz where visibility is key to stay relevant and not being in the public eye constantly can profoundly affect one’s career, Chawla had no qualms about staying away from the spotlight and became extremely choosy about her films. Talking about it, she says, “I agree with the fact that visibility is important, but one cannot be part of any project that comes one way. We can be visible through social media as well, though I feel at times too much social media can also be tiring, to say the least. When one feels their worth is in the number of likes, then their worth is very shallow.”

Earlier this year, however, Bhumika was seen in the Hindi film Operation Romeo. The film had an underwhelming performance, but she was not deterred by the lukewarm response it received. “The response to a film is not in our hands. I enjoyed working on Operation Romeo. There are some who really liked the concept and some who may have thought otherwise. It’s part of the game. I accept gracefully whatever the response may be. (But) people did appreciate my work and I feel humbled about that,” she asserts.

Bhumika, who was last seen in the critically acclaimed and commercially successful Telugu film Sita Ramam, reiterates that she is not worried about keeping a very low profile despite being a public figure and that it should not be affecting her work. “I am a mix of an introvert and extrovert depending on the situation. Though I am on social media, I still like to keep my personal life very personal and try to keep it low key. When I work, it’s nice to talk more about the film. Staying connected with my well-wishers is something that I occasionally do.”

She will next be seen playing a pivotal role in the Tamil crime thriller titled Kannai Nambathey.

