Bhushan Kumar Bags Music Rights of Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu For Rs 5 Cr: Report

Bhushan Kumar, the owner of T-Series, has bagged the music rights of Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu for Rs 5 Cr. As per the press release, Bhushan Kumar, MD of T- Series, said, “Looking forward to this new association which we hope to create magic on musical charts.”

The press release included the statement of Dil Raju, who said, “Varisu is a perfect family entertainer which everyone wishes to see for a festival like Pongal. Thaman. S has delivered scintillating tunes which will surely be lapped up by fans and the audience instantly.”

Top showsha video

Entertainment portal Pinkvilla reported that T- Series has bagged the music rights of Varisu for a sum of Rs 5 crore. To quote the news portal, “It’s a realistic price in this market, which is currently unstable even for the music industry. The rate has been negotiated by T Series and the banner is now all set to present the chartbuster music of Varisu on their platform.”

Varisu’s music will be presented in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. This is the first time Bhushan Kumar and Dil Raju have worked together on music, and many more are anticipated in the future. The first song from Varisu is rumoured to release on November 4.

Varisu is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and features Rashmika Mandanna opposite Vijay with Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Shaam, Khushbu, Sangeetha, Yogi Babu, and Samyuktha in supporting roles. It is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu is gearing up for Pongal 2023 release.

Read all the Latest Movies News here