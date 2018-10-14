Bhushan Kumar Denies #MeToo Allegations: I Am Appalled and Anguished

T-series honcho Bhushan Kumar Friday denied the sexual harassment allegations against him, saying the claims are being used a tool to malign his reputation.An anonymous Twitter user accused Kumar of propositioning her on the pretext of signing a three-movie contract with his production house.She alleged when she refused Kumar's offer he threatened he would spoil her career if she shares her account."I am appalled and anguished to know that my name has been dragged in this #MeToo by some anonymous person(s). The allegations against me are bad on the face of it. I have enjoyed an impeccable reputation and have always maintained professionalism. The tweet has been used as a tool to defame me and malign my reputation," Kumar said in a statement to PTI.The producer said he would be lodging a complaint with the cyber cell of the Mumbai Police."I have taken this allegation very seriously and lodging a complaint with the cyber cell of the Mumbai Police to track the mysterious people(s) whose twitter handles have disappeared within seconds of uploading the malicious tweet. I'll take all such actions as I will be legally advised," he added.Many big names in the Bollywood such as Vikas Bahl, Subhash Ghai, Nana Patekar, Alok Nath and Sajid Khan stand accused of harassment as India's #MeToo movement picks up steam.