Bhushan Kumar on Winning 3 National Awards: This Makes Me More Happy Than Earning Profits | Exclusive

The winners of the 68th National Film Award were announced on Friday and producer Bhushan Kumar has much to celebrate as his films – Toolsidas Junior, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Saina – won awards. While the Sanjay Dutt and Rajiv Kapoor starrer won the award for Best Feature Film Hindi, the child actor in the film Varun Buddhadeb received a special jury mention, too. Lyricist Manoj Muntashir bagged the best lyrics award for Saina, while Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was bestowed with the popular film providing wholesome entertainment along with Ajay Devgn winning Best Actor (shared) and the Best Costume Designer award which went to Nachiket Barve and Mahesh Sherla.

Elated with the significant win and a hat-trick at the prestigious award show, the T-Series head honcho shares, “At T-Series, we are working with all kinds of filmmakers and genres including some big budget to even small budget films. As a studio, we have always tried to diversify and present something new and interesting to our audience. I am happy that all the hard work, sweat and tears by the entire team at T-Series that has gone into each of these projects has been rewarded. It is definitely a moment of pride and honour for the entire team.”

While Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was a huge box-office success, Saina and Toolsidas Junior weren’t so. The producer says that the idea is always to trust and give opportunities to filmmakers. “Saina and Toolsidas Junior didn’t do well at the box office, but it was loved and appreciated by the people. Both the films worked really well on OTT and I received many calls and messages for the film. Many even applauded the fact that we backed these films as they thought not many producers are willing to take the risk and bear the losses. Looking back, I am really happy that I decided to produce Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saina and Toolsidas Junior. This honour will inspire T-Series to produce many other films with unique subjects,” he says.

Kumar adds that all the films aren’t made with the intention of earning profits, “When I decided to produce Toolsidas Junior, it wasn’t with the intention of making money. I still made some profits. Some films are large at heart and I want to back them as a studio. Today we have got the National Award which makes me more happy than earning profits.”

