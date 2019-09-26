Bhushan Kumar Quashes Rumours of Ranbir Kapoor Doing Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Next

Reports of Ranbir Kapoor starring in Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next maybe doing the rounds, but producer Bhushan Kumar says no actor has been cast in the project yet. Post the humongous success of Kabir Singh, there were reports that Vanga was set to make a dark crime thriller titled "Devil" with T Series and had approached Ranbir for the same.

Reportedly, the Jagga Jasoos star had loved the script and agreed to headline the film.

When asked about a confirmation on the same, Bhushan told reporters, "We are doing the film. But no one actor has been finalised. He is still writing the script. When it'll be ready we will officially announce it. No one has been approached yet."

He was speaking at the trailer launch of Marjaavaan.

Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh, the action drama is directed by Milap Zaveri.

Going by the trailer, Sidharth, who was last seen in Jabariya Jodi, is seen returning to action again with Marjaavaan as he seems to be taking on the bad guys, left, right and centre in the clip. Sidharth meets Tara's character in the film and falls in love at first sight. Tara's character seems to be that of a simple, girl next door, and she nails her elegant, yet glamorous look effortlessly. They are even shown to be getting married in the trailer.

Enter the bad guy Ritiesh. We see a lot of back and forth happening between Ritiesh and Sidharth's characters and there are a lot of heavy dialogues being exchanged between them.

Marjaavaan is produced by Bhushan, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series) and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) and is scheduled to release on November 8.

