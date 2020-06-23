Bhushan Kumar's Wife Divya Khosla Hits Out At Sonu Nigam For 'Selling Lies,' Calls Him 'Thankless'

A day after Sonu Nigam came down heavily on T-series honcho Bhushan Kumar, the latter's wife Divya Khosla Kumar has slammed the singer for "playing with the minds of the audience."

Divya took to Instagram to hit out at the allegations levelled against Bhushan Kumar by Sonu on social media.

“Today it’s all about who can run a good campaign.. I'm even seeing people being able to sell lies and deceits with their strong campaigns.. #SonuNigam such kind of people know how to play with the minds of the audience.. God save our world,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

In another Story, she said, “Sonu Nigam Ji T-Series ne aapko industry mein break diya,, apko aage badaya .. agar aapko itni hi khundas thi Bhushan se toh phele kyun nahi bole.. Aaj publicity ke liye kyon kar rahe hai.. aapke pitaji ke khud maine itne videos direct kiye jiseke liye voh humesha itne shukar guzar rehte the (Sonu Nigam, T-series gave you your first break in the industry; helped you grow. If you had grudges against Bhushan then why didn't you speak out earlier? Why are you doing this for publicity today? I have myself directed so many videos of your father for which he will always be grateful to us). But some people are thankless #achasiladiyatunemerepyaarka”

Sonu shared a new Instagram video on Monday morning, which he captioned: "Laaton ke mafia baaton se nahi maante (you cannot reason with the uncouth mafia with words)." In the video, the singer accused Bhushan of attempting to sabotage his image.

"Bhushan Kumar, now I have to mention your name. And now, you deserve being addressed without respect. You have messed with the wrong person," Sonu said in the video in Hindi.

"Do you remember the time when you would come to my home requesting me, ‘brother record an album for me. Brother, record Deewana for me. Brother, introduce me to Smita Thackeray and Bal Thackeray. Save me from Abu Salem. Abu Salem is abusing me, do you remember? Don't mess with me, I am warning you."

Sonu had earlier posted a seven-minute-long video on Instagram in the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. In the clip, he requested top music labels to be “a little sensitive” towards young talents so that the latter may not end up facing a fate like Rajput.

Sonu, without naming any label, alleged that “two” music companies control the entire music scene in the country and are not letting newbies sing in films, because the latter are not their artistes. “I’ve had so many young singers come up to me, literally crying. They say that the composer and director want them to sing, but the music label doesn’t want them, simply because they are not that label’s artiste,” he said in the video.