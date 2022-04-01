Bhuvan Bam Apologises After NCW Seeks FIR Against Him For ‘Pahadi Women’ Reference In a Video

Popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam has issued an apology after netizens expressed anger and disappointment with him for making a distasteful remark about ‘pahadi’ women in one of his latest videos.

On Friday, the YouTuber took to Twitter and mentioned that he had no intention of hurting anyone. He further apologised and mentioned that the ‘pahadi’ women reference portion has been edited out from his video. “I’m aware that a section in my video has hurt some people. I have edited it to remove that part. People who know me know I have the utmost respect for women. I had no intention to hurt anyone. A heartfelt apology to everyone whose sentiments have been disregarded,” he tweeted.

I’m aware that a section in my video has hurt some people. I have edited it to remove that part. People who know me know I have utmost respect for women. I had no intention to hurt anyone. A heartfelt apology to everyone whose sentiments have been disregarded. @NCWIndia— Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) March 31, 2022

Bhuvan Bam’s apology comes after the National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognisance of the matter and urged the Delhi police to file an FIR against the YouTuber. “@NCWIndia has taken cognisance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @CPDelhi to register FIR & to take strict action in the matter. NCW has also written to Secy, Ministry of Electronics & IT to take appropriate action against the YouTube channel for violating dignity of women,” NCW had tweeted on Thursday.

Earlier, several social media users had also expressed disappointment with Bhuvan Bam’s comments in the video. “This is not humour - it’s vulgar misogynistic trash that objectifies women and in particular pahaadi women,” one of the netizens wrote. Another person Tweeted, “Shame on you, Bhuvan Bam. IF you have some shame left, please delete this video and apologise for your dirty words."

For the unversed, Bhuvan Bam is a popular YouTuber with over 25 million subscribers on the platform. He rose to fame with his BB Ki Vines. Last year, the YouTuber released another show titled Dhindora. It revolved around Bhuvan and his family’s everyday life. The show received immense love from the audience.

