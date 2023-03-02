The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to feature the YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam in its upcoming episode. Bhuvan posted a picture of himself and Kapil Sharma from the set on his social media, making fans eager to witness the comedy icons together on stage. Sharing the post on Instagram, Bhuvan referred to a famous dialogue from his OTT debut series, Taaza Khabar. He wrote, “Aukaat ke bahar aa gaya hoon, The Kapil Sharma Show pe! Thank you Kapil Sharma bhaiya for having me." The comedian and actor is known for the engaging content on his YouTube channel, BB Ki Vines.

Bhuvan can be seen sporting a light blue shirt, while Kapil dons a fashionable printed shirt. They both look sharp and happy to collaborate with each other. Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan dropped heart emojis. Kiku Sharda, who has been a part of The Kapil Sharma Show for a long time and who currently essays the role of Gudiya on the show, commented, “Thank you for entertaining the world. We were truly happy to have you on the show."

Fans instantly saw the post and swamped the comments section, praising the duo. One fan wrote, “Excited for this episode," while another stated, “Our dream to see you on TKSS is finally going to come true." A fan said, “Yeh to hai asli Taaza Khabar (This is the real breaking news)."

Since its launch on January 6, the Disney+ Hotstar fantasy-thriller-drama about a sanitation worker who discovers that he can predict the future has garnered favorable reviews. The series is written by Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal and helmed by Himank Gaur. It also features Shriya Pilgaonkar, J. D. Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani, Prathamesh Parab, Nitya Mathur, and Shilpa Shukla.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular comedy shows in recent years, and it keeps viewers glued to their televisions. The show’s concept revolves around the host Kapil Sharma and his team having a fun chat with numerous celebrities from various fields, such as entertainment, sports, entrepreneurship, and others. Owing to the popularity of the show and the huge fan following it enjoys, most stars prefer this platform to promote their upcoming movies.

