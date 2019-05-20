Bhuvan Bam Sheds Light on Academic Competition, Exam Dread and Mental Health in New Video

Social media star Bhuvan Bam's latest YouTube video The Brighter Side sends out a strong message regarding examination fear amongst students."I made The Brighter Side to highlight an important issue—teens who suffer from exam fears. Suicidal tendencies, disappointments are a major concern for kids these days and there is no one they can talk to. I feel it's my duty to create awareness around these topics," he said.The video that the 24-year-old shared on his popular YouTube channel BB Ki Vines a week ago, discusses how comparing examination scores with friends and the constant competition takes a toll on students’ mental health. It shows how taxing it can get to be surrounded by the fear of disappointing others on account of scoring lesser than other students.Sharing the video, Bhuvan wrote, “Results are out. A conversation between Bhuvan and his father.” Within a week of release, the 5-minute sketch has garnered 10.7 million views.Bhuvan, who is often criticised for using cuss words in his videos, doesn’t think his content is a bad influence on adolescents. Talking about it, he told News18 earlier, “I don’t think a YouTube video can teach someone to abuse. We learn more from our environment, at our homes and in our peer groups. Out of my every 10 videos, two have a positive message that is meant to be a tight slap. If kids are learning cuss words from my videos, I am sure they are learning that too.”(With News18 inputs)