Biba the First International Collaboration of DJ Marshmello with Pritam-Shirley Setia is Out, Watch Here

The much-anticipated track Biba that marks the first international collaboration of DJ Marshmello with Indian music composer Pritam and Indo-Kiwi artist Shirley Setia is out on YouTube with an accompanying lyric video.Biba is an east-meets-west fusion track that covers ground on high energy bass levels for disco fans. The song has started to gain traction and is expected to do well among the audience.Owing to the fact that it's an Indian collaboration, Biba is quite different from the World's highest paid DJ's previous songs. It does not feature screeching synth sounds or mallet melodies. It has a strong bass line to back the sturdy and melodious vocals of the two lead singers and the DJ lets them do their magic, in every sense of the word. The track was teased by DJ Marshmello a few days ago.As the gentle tune of mandolin strings fades in, Biba starts strong. The energetic voice of Pritam follows suit, accompanied by rapid guitar strumming and complimentary percussion instruments. Momentum builds up, followed by a sudden beat drop. In comes the Mello magic, making the track instantly likeable.A tribute to his fans in India, Biba is expected woo its listeners. We hope to hear more from DJ Marshmello. Maybe an EP or a Studio Album?Watch the lyric video here:Follow @News18Movies for more