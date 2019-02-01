English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Biba the First International Collaboration of DJ Marshmello with Pritam-Shirley Setia is Out, Watch Here
Biba has a strong bass line to back the sturdy and melodious vocals of Pritam and Shirley Setia and the DJ lets them do their magic
Image courtesy: Marshmello/ Twitter
The much-anticipated track Biba that marks the first international collaboration of DJ Marshmello with Indian music composer Pritam and Indo-Kiwi artist Shirley Setia is out on YouTube with an accompanying lyric video.
Biba is an east-meets-west fusion track that covers ground on high energy bass levels for disco fans. The song has started to gain traction and is expected to do well among the audience.
Owing to the fact that it’s an Indian collaboration, Biba is quite different from the World’s highest paid DJ’s previous songs. It does not feature screeching synth sounds or mallet melodies. It has a strong bass line to back the sturdy and melodious vocals of the two lead singers and the DJ lets them do their magic, in every sense of the word. The track was teased by DJ Marshmello a few days ago.
As the gentle tune of mandolin strings fades in, Biba starts strong. The energetic voice of Pritam follows suit, accompanied by rapid guitar strumming and complimentary percussion instruments. Momentum builds up, followed by a sudden beat drop. In comes the Mello magic, making the track instantly likeable.
A tribute to his fans in India, Biba is expected woo its listeners. We hope to hear more from DJ Marshmello. Maybe an EP or a Studio Album?
Watch the lyric video here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Biba is an east-meets-west fusion track that covers ground on high energy bass levels for disco fans. The song has started to gain traction and is expected to do well among the audience.
Owing to the fact that it’s an Indian collaboration, Biba is quite different from the World’s highest paid DJ’s previous songs. It does not feature screeching synth sounds or mallet melodies. It has a strong bass line to back the sturdy and melodious vocals of the two lead singers and the DJ lets them do their magic, in every sense of the word. The track was teased by DJ Marshmello a few days ago.
As the gentle tune of mandolin strings fades in, Biba starts strong. The energetic voice of Pritam follows suit, accompanied by rapid guitar strumming and complimentary percussion instruments. Momentum builds up, followed by a sudden beat drop. In comes the Mello magic, making the track instantly likeable.
A tribute to his fans in India, Biba is expected woo its listeners. We hope to hear more from DJ Marshmello. Maybe an EP or a Studio Album?
Watch the lyric video here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manikarnika Co-director Krish: I'm Curious to Know Who'll Work With Kangana After This
- Mary Queen of Scots Movie Review: This Story of Powerless Queens Makes No Sense in Today’s World
- 'Palat, Simran!' Oh My God She Has AirPods in, She Can't Hear This Meme
- Exclusive: Upcoming Hyundai Styx (Carlino) Compact SUV Spied, Slotted Below Creta
- 'Alexa, How Have You Been': Amazon Clocks a Prime Holiday Quarter And Reports Record Profits
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results