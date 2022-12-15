'Bichara Govinda' Vicky Kaushal Drops in to Say 'Hello' Ahead of Film's Release, Watch Hilarious Clip

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani’s latest film Govinda Naam Mera is all set to grace our screens tomorrow, December 16. Ahead of the release, Govinda aka Vicky dropped in to say ‘Hello’ to the audience. Karan Johar took to social media to share a snippet of the song ‘Hello’ from the film where Vicky’s Kaushal’s character Govinda can be heard singing in an innocent manner.

Sharing the video, Karan wrote, “This bichara Govinda is dropping in to say #Hello before his story unravels tomorrow for all of you to see! Come, bolo hello!👋#GovindaNaamMera streaming from TOMORROW only on Disney+ Hotstar."

Watch it here:

Prior to Hello, the makers dropped three songs from the film- Pappi Jhappi, Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0 and Bijli.

Last night, several celebrities turned up for the screening of Govinda Naam Mera in Mumbai. Vicky Kaushal was seen with his actress-wife Katrina Kaif. The actress couldn’t stop blushing as she was addressed as “bhabhi ji" by the paparazzi.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Govinda Naam Mera revolves around the life of a charming young man Govinda Waghmare who is trying to juggle time between his wife and girlfriend with a pinch of confusion, chaos, and laughter. The film which is produced by Karan Johar will be released digitally on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on December 16. It stars Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

Besides Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky Kaushal also has Sam Bahadur in the pipeline. The actor will be essaying the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in his biopic. The film is being directed by Meghna Gulzar and also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Vicky will also be seen in a yet-untitled film with Laxman Utekar, another one with Anand Tiwari and The Great Indian Family.

