Bidaai Actor Angad Hasija On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Felt Like Quitting the Industry

Actor Angad Hasija, who was Sushant Singh Rajput's friend from the TV industry, said that the actor's death left him 'devastated' and he wanted to quit the industry. Angad said that Sushant and he worked out at the same gym and connected at award shows and the dance reality show Zara Nachke Dikha.

Talking to Hindustan Times, he said, “His transition from TV to Bollywood was praiseworthy, and he quickly became the star everyone was talking about. When I got the news (of his death) I was devastated, and felt like quitting the industry."

He said that he could not believe reports that Sushant was depressed and under medication. He said, “I couldn’t believe any of that. My initial thought was that if a talented performer like him suffered so much just because of the industry, I’ve no hopes of making it to Bollywood. I got so scared and worried that it took me time to get back to work.”

Angad played the lead role in Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai from 2007 to 2010. The show also starred Sara Khan, Parul Chauhan and Kinshuk Mahajan in lead roles.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 by suicide. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).