Bidaai Actor Parul Chauhan to Marry Long-Time Beau in December

2018 seems like the year of weddings for India’s tele stars. After actors Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy and most recently Sumeet Vyas-Ekta Kaul, Parul Chauhan is all set to tie the knot.Best known for her roles in TV shows Sapna Babul Ka – Bidaai and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Parul is getting married to her long-time partner Chirag Thakkar on December 12.According to a TOI report, Parul will have a court wedding in Mumbai, which will be followed by two celebrations — first in her Uttar Pradesh hometown of Lakhimpur Kheri and then in Mumbai.Talking about her relationship with Chirag, she said, “I met him in 2015 through a common friend and found him to be completely different from the people I come across usually. He is a simple and rooted guy. He did not propose to me. We have been good friends and everything is progressing slowly.”“I realised that I should marry a guy like him when I started to know him better, as he would always keep his companion happy. Last year, when my mother visited me during Diwali I invited Chirag and his family for the puja. When my mother met Chirag, she said that she wanted a son-in-law like him. The two families eventually talked about it and finally, we are getting married,” she added.She shared a snapshot of the TOI report on her Instagram on Tuesday. “I believe marriage is lifelong commitment and friendship is a life long engagement! Chirag, every single day i spent being your friend, I realise how lucky i am to live such a amazing life.!! By choosing best friend for marriage, i chose happiness for life! You are the best thing happened to me.! Chirag i have no words to explain but one thing i would like to tell you that, in you i have found unconditional love for friendship and you will be my closest truest friend forever (sic),” she wrote alongside.