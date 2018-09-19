English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bidaai Actor Parul Chauhan to Marry Long-Time Beau in December
TV actor Parul Chauhan will reportedly get married to her boyfriend Chirag Thakkar on December 12.
Parul Chauhan is best known for her roles in TV shows Sapna Babul Ka – Bidaai and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. (Image: Instagram/Parul Chauhan)
2018 seems like the year of weddings for India’s tele stars. After actors Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy and most recently Sumeet Vyas-Ekta Kaul, Parul Chauhan is all set to tie the knot.
Best known for her roles in TV shows Sapna Babul Ka – Bidaai and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Parul is getting married to her long-time partner Chirag Thakkar on December 12.
According to a TOI report, Parul will have a court wedding in Mumbai, which will be followed by two celebrations — first in her Uttar Pradesh hometown of Lakhimpur Kheri and then in Mumbai.
Talking about her relationship with Chirag, she said, “I met him in 2015 through a common friend and found him to be completely different from the people I come across usually. He is a simple and rooted guy. He did not propose to me. We have been good friends and everything is progressing slowly.”
“I realised that I should marry a guy like him when I started to know him better, as he would always keep his companion happy. Last year, when my mother visited me during Diwali I invited Chirag and his family for the puja. When my mother met Chirag, she said that she wanted a son-in-law like him. The two families eventually talked about it and finally, we are getting married,” she added.
She shared a snapshot of the TOI report on her Instagram on Tuesday. “I believe marriage is lifelong commitment and friendship is a life long engagement! Chirag, every single day i spent being your friend, I realise how lucky i am to live such a amazing life.!! By choosing best friend for marriage, i chose happiness for life! You are the best thing happened to me.! Chirag i have no words to explain but one thing i would like to tell you that, in you i have found unconditional love for friendship and you will be my closest truest friend forever (sic),” she wrote alongside.
I believe marriage is lifelong commitment and friendship is a life long engagement .! Chirag, Every single day i spent being your friend , I realise how lucky i am to live such a amazing life.!! By choosing best friend for marriage , i chose happiness for life .! You are the best thing happened to me.! Thank you very much to Rajan sir who always treats me me like his daughter and being always my mentor and family..! Thank you my family and friends and fans for unconditional love 😀❤😘 Chirag i have no words to explain but onething i would like to tell you that , in you i have found unconditional love for friendship and you will be my closest truest friend forever❤ #weddingbells #amazinglife #soexcited #happyme #becauselifeisbeautiful
