Bidding Goodbye to Nach Baliye 9, Faisal Khan’s Girlfriend Muskaan Kataria Pens Heartfelt Note

Post an injury, Faisal Khan, who's participating in the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with his girlfriend Muskaan Kataria had to bid adieu to the show. Last week while shooting for Chandragupta Maurya, the dancer-actor severely injured himself, following which, he had to undergo a surgery.

The doctors have adviced Faisal to take a break from dancing and Muskaan had to perform alone this week. Due to medical reasons, the couple had to quit the reality show. After her last performance on the show, Muskaan took to her Instagram account and shared multiple posts thanking their choreographer and the team.

"Omiii, the more I write about you the more I think it is less. @omkarshinde1. You are one extraordinary champion which people admire. Couldn't ask for better mentor for my first screen performance. Thankyou is a small word for you. I am gonna miss you so much as an instructor. Cheers to our bond which got stronger day by day. Love and respect," wrote Muskaan.

"I rehearsed and performed this act with a heavy heart as it is my last ever performance on the stage of Nachbaliye9. It holds a special place in my heart and lots of memories. The feeling of not having my baliye by my side and taking on the stage with these incredible partners. Forever grateful for you guys," she wrote as the caption of another post.

Faisal too shared her picture on his Instagram story.

Last week, Faisal took to Instagram to share the news with his fans. In a lengthy post he wrote, "Sometimes, destiny takes the lead against your wishes and unfortunately, you cannot control it. Nach Baliye was my return on to stage, reliving adrenaline rush of performing on stage again, dancing and doing what so love the most! And this time no longer as a child but rather as an adult!"

"I have had a massive injury while shooting for Chandragupta Maurya. Luckily the doctors performed a surgery day before yesterday, and I am on my road to recovery. A fibula tibia fracture is painful and how! It will be a few weeks I’d be rest and atleast a few months of sadly no dance!" he added.

