Actor Kartik Aaryan sets pulses racing as he recently took to the ramp, looking dapper as always, for designer Pawan Sachdeva, at the ongoing Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter '18 in capital New Delhi.While Kartik set a thousands hearts aflutter with his smile, confidence and style on the runway, it is the huge success of his latest release Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, directed by Luv Ranjan and starring Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha, that has him feeling extremely proud.Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety surpassed R Balki's Padman to earn over 90 crores within a span of three weeks, making it a huge commercial hit.On the sidelines of the event, we spoke to Kartik about the film's huge box office success, to which his instant and confident reaction was that 'it's a big achievement for everyone in the team'.On being asked about the unexpected but huge box office success of his film that has earned the title of the second highest grosser of the year, only after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period film Padmavat, Kartik told News18.com, "The kind of numbers, the success, that the film has received is humungous. Becoming the second highest grosser of the year is a big achievement for all of us. The kind of reaction the audience is giving is amazing.""It's after a very long time that audiences are clapping and whistling in the theatres for a film, being a part of this (film) really means a lot. And am really excited already that the year has begun so extraordinarily," Kartik added.A new-age, quirky love triangle, the light-hearted, romantic comedy seems to have struck a chord with the audiences. The film released on February 23 and ever since has been receiving great turnover at the theatres.However, whether or not the film will hit the 100 crore mark is yet to be seen.