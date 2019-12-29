Big B Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Salman Khan Resorts to Cleaning Bigg Boss House Himself

Amitabh Bachchan received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2018 from President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Sunday. Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, the 77-year actor said on a lighter note, "A doubt was raised in my mind when my name was announced for the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. I thought, is it a hint for me that I should retire and rest at home?

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill had a tough time assigning housemates to house duties, leaving the house in a mess. And now, it is host Salman Khan who will be taking matters in his own hands as he enters the house and cleans it himself.

Kasauti Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan has been roped in to play a gangster in the show Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. The actor will be making his web series debut with the show. "I am extremely excited about this new project as it is my first full-fledged web venture with ALTBalaji. It's a gangster-based show from the '90s and my character is inspired by a true story," Parth said.

The discussion on pay disparities in Bollywood on the basis of gender is an old and unending one. Kareena Kapoor recently reignited the discussion by expressing her opinion towards it. In a recent interview, she stated that the tide in Bollywood was turning in the favor of actresses with female producers on the rise.

On Sunday, Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starrer Maine Pyar Kiya completed 30 years of its release. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film marked Bhagyashree's acting debut in Bollywood. Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani, who is currently working on his upcoming film Nikamma with co-star Shirley Setia, took to Instagram to recreate an iconic scene of the film.

