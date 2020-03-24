English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Amitabh Bachchan Shares Pics of Empty Landmarks of Kolkata, Says Impossible to Imagine the Sight

Amitabh Bachchan

The veteran actor could not believe his eyes seeing photographs of a completely vacated Howrah Bridge, Red Road and other parts of Kolkata shared by a fan on Twitter

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 24, 2020, 5:07 PM IST
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan is shocked to see streets and landmarks of his favourite city Kolkata deserted, in the wake of the complete lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reacting to photographs of a completely vacated Howrah Bridge, Red Road and other parts of Kolkata shared by a fan on Twitter, Bachchan could not believe his eyes.

Retweeting the pictures, he wrote: "This is incredible .. especially for those that have lived and do live in Kolkata .. this is Howrah Bridge, Red Road (?) , the flyover to the Airport .. it is impossible to imagine this sight."

Kolkata holds a special place in the veteran actor's heart. He landed his first job in the city during 1962 and 1968 before trying his luck in Bollywood.

Reminiscing about the City of Joy, Big B had once written on his blog: "Calcutta was the epitome of the celebration during these times in the entire Country... What a city.. what atmosphere.. and what energy.. never experienced anything like that ever again.. timeless."

Meanwhile, West Bengal reported the first novel coronavirus death in the state on Monday. A 57-year-old resident of Dum Dum who had tested positive for COVID 19 and was admitted in a Kolkata hospital since Saturday, breathed his last yesterday.

