Big B to Shah Rukh Khan: Celebrities Dwell Upon Sridevi's Demise

Veteran actress Sridevi's sudden demise left Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Anupam Kher with myriad thoughts about life.Sridevi died due to "accidental drowning" in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel last week. Her last rites were performed in Mumbai on Wednesday, and a sea of fans expressed their love for the big screen's "Chandni".Here are some of the after-thoughts of celebrities:Amitabh Bachchan: "रहने को सदा देहर में आता नहीं कोई, तुम जैसे गये ऐसे भी जाता नहीं कोई"~ कैफ़ि आज़मी. देहर -means .. the world . Javed Akhtar saheb narrated this 'sher' to me at the funeral of Sridevi .. he said Kaifi Azmi saheb had written this on the demise of the great Guru Dutt ; but felt it was so appropriate for the moment ..Shah Rukh Khan: How can one not just feel love and beauty and be grateful for a life that became a part of yours in some small way by making it prettier... Isn't it just easier to feel love and give towards that life, even in death... The comfort of appreciation and gratitude.Anupam Kher: The only way to get over a death is by seeing it as a life completed, instead of a life interrupted. Goodbye Sridevi.Vivek Anand Oberoi: As we saw her lying in the casket, felt such a strong sense of loss... That magical smile, those eyes that could express a million emotions... closed forever... an icon is lost... A legend lives on!Jacqueline Fernandez: Srideviji has left behind a remarkable body of work. She was a people's superstar. She will live with us through her work, her songs!Shekhar Kapur: Goodbye Sri. I met you as a young newcomer. Shy and reserved. And saw you leave as a Devi. All of us that were part of your incredible energy in your lifetime have been blessed. Sridevi final journey, Sridevi.