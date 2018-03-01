Big B to Shah Rukh Khan: Celebrities Dwell Upon Sridevi's Demise
Here are some of the after-thoughts of celebrities:
Here are some of the after-thoughts of celebrities:
Mumbai: Veteran actress Sridevi's sudden demise left Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Anupam Kher with myriad thoughts about life.
Sridevi died due to "accidental drowning" in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel last week. Her last rites were performed in Mumbai on Wednesday, and a sea of fans expressed their love for the big screen's "Chandni".
Here are some of the after-thoughts of celebrities:
Amitabh Bachchan: "रहने को सदा देहर में आता नहीं कोई, तुम जैसे गये ऐसे भी जाता नहीं कोई"
~ कैफ़ि आज़मी. देहर -means .. the world . Javed Akhtar saheb narrated this 'sher' to me at the funeral of Sridevi .. he said Kaifi Azmi saheb had written this on the demise of the great Guru Dutt ; but felt it was so appropriate for the moment ..
T 2729 -— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 28, 2018
"रहने को सदा देहर में आता नहीं कोई
तुम जैसे गये ऐसे भी जाता नहीं कोई"~ कैफ़ि आज़मी.
देहर - means .. the world .
Javed Akhtar narrated this sher to me at funeral of Sridevi .. said it was written at time of Guru Dutt demise ; but so appropriate for today ..
Shah Rukh Khan: How can one not just feel love and beauty and be grateful for a life that became a part of yours in some small way by making it prettier... Isn't it just easier to feel love and give towards that life, even in death... The comfort of appreciation and gratitude.
How can one not just feel love & beauty & be grateful for a life that became a part of yours in some small way by making it prettier....isn’t it just easier to feel love & give towards that life, even in death...the comfort of appreciation and gratitude.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 28, 2018
Anupam Kher: The only way to get over a death is by seeing it as a life completed, instead of a life interrupted. Goodbye Sridevi.
The only way to get over a death is by seeing it as a life completed, instead of a life interrupted.🙏 #GoodByeSridevi— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 28, 2018
Vivek Anand Oberoi: As we saw her lying in the casket, felt such a strong sense of loss... That magical smile, those eyes that could express a million emotions... closed forever... an icon is lost... A legend lives on!
The only way to get over a death is by seeing it as a life completed, instead of a life interrupted.🙏 #GoodByeSridevi— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 28, 2018
Jacqueline Fernandez: Srideviji has left behind a remarkable body of work. She was a people's superstar. She will live with us through her work, her songs!
Sridevi ji has left behind a remarkable body of work. She was a people's superstar. She will live with us through her work, her songs !!— Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) February 28, 2018
Shekhar Kapur: Goodbye Sri. I met you as a young newcomer. Shy and reserved. And saw you leave as a Devi. All of us that were part of your incredible energy in your lifetime have been blessed. Sridevi final journey, Sridevi.
Goodbye Sri. I met you as a young newcomer. Shy and reserved. And saw you leave as a Devi. All of us that were part of your incredible energy in your lifetime have been blessed. Sridevi #SrideviFinalJourney #sridevi— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 28, 2018
Also Watch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sourav Ganguly Rues Not Having MS Dhoni in his 2003 World Cup Squad
- Rajinikanth's Kaala Teaser Postponed After Kanchi Shankaracharya's Death
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Tata H5X SUV Detailed Gallery – Exterior, Cabin Unseen Images
- Holi 2018: Traditional Recipes With A Delicious Twist