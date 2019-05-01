Take the pledge to vote

Big Bang Theory Cast Share Bittersweet Memories Before Taping Final Episode of Series

Ahead of the taping of the final episode of Season 12, The Big Bang Theory cast members bid farewell to the series, sharing their feelings on social media.

Updated:May 1, 2019, 11:28 AM IST
Imagine living a character for 12 years, and then having to say goodbye to it. As fans come to terms with a Big Bang Theory-less world once the final episode is aired, it is even more hard for the cast members to move on after having lived in this universe for 12 seasons. Ahead of the taping of the final episode of Season 12, Kunal Nayyar, Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki bid farewell to the series, sharing their feelings on social media.

Sharing a picture of the door to 4A, his old apartment on the show that is now occupied by Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper) posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram feed Tuesday, saying how it's "hard to find the words to articulate what a profound experience this has been."

View this post on Instagram

knock, knock, knock, thank you... Thank you, apartment 4A, for being a home to so many dreams come true, to so many friendships made. And thank YOU, ALL of you - yes, YOU, reading this right NOW! As we get ready to tape our final episode tonight, to walk in and out of this apartment door for the last time, it is hard to find the words to articulate what a profound experience this has been. But the words “love” and “gratitude” come to mind... so love and gratitude to all of you. ALL of you. Thank you. ❤️ (oh! and happy birthday to @sanctionedjohnnygalecki and @kunalkarmanayyar - talk about good timing... may your next 12 years be as vibrant and wonderful as the last 12 years in which i’ve had the pleasure to know and work with you both 🎉)

A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on



Tuesday also happened to be Kunal Nayyar and Johnny Galecki's birthdays, and Parsons ended his post on that note. Kunal Nayyar (Rajesh Koothrappali), on his part, posted a photograph of a group hug in the hall between apartments 4A and 4B, which has also been the backdrop for a lot of drama in the 12 years.



Galecki, meanwhile, simply wrote, "More feelings than words can express."



From their social media posts, it is clear how attached they are to their apartments and the sets they shot in. Galecki also posted a photo of his character Leonard Hofstadter sitting on the staircase. Big Bang Theory is one show where the sets have been more than just props and backdrops for the drama to play out. The staircase is witness to many a funny but sad exchange between the characters.

View this post on Instagram

Leonard Hofstadter, PhD.

A post shared by Johnny Galecki (@sanctionedjohnnygalecki) on



The last episode ever will air on Thursday, May 16 on CBS.

