Big Bang Theory Cast Share Bittersweet Memories Before Taping Final Episode of Series
Ahead of the taping of the final episode of Season 12, The Big Bang Theory cast members bid farewell to the series, sharing their feelings on social media.
Sharing a picture of the door to 4A, his old apartment on the show that is now occupied by Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper) posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram feed Tuesday, saying how it's "hard to find the words to articulate what a profound experience this has been."
knock, knock, knock, thank you... Thank you, apartment 4A, for being a home to so many dreams come true, to so many friendships made. And thank YOU, ALL of you - yes, YOU, reading this right NOW! As we get ready to tape our final episode tonight, to walk in and out of this apartment door for the last time, it is hard to find the words to articulate what a profound experience this has been. But the words “love” and “gratitude” come to mind... so love and gratitude to all of you. ALL of you. Thank you. ❤️ (oh! and happy birthday to @sanctionedjohnnygalecki and @kunalkarmanayyar - talk about good timing... may your next 12 years be as vibrant and wonderful as the last 12 years in which i’ve had the pleasure to know and work with you both 🎉)
Tuesday also happened to be Kunal Nayyar and Johnny Galecki's birthdays, and Parsons ended his post on that note. Kunal Nayyar (Rajesh Koothrappali), on his part, posted a photograph of a group hug in the hall between apartments 4A and 4B, which has also been the backdrop for a lot of drama in the 12 years.
Thank you Thank you for your words Thank you for your encouragement Thank you for tuning in night in and night out Thank you for the stories you shared about how this show made you feel Thank you too, for the not so nice times Thank you, for lifting us up when we were down Fame can feel like a cage, so Thank you for making us feel safe enough to be free. Thank you for letting me share my birthday on stage with my six best friends, And Thank you, for you, because without you- there would be no us. So this goes out to you, the fans... One last time. In love and gratitude, -Kunal
Galecki, meanwhile, simply wrote, "More feelings than words can express."
From their social media posts, it is clear how attached they are to their apartments and the sets they shot in. Galecki also posted a photo of his character Leonard Hofstadter sitting on the staircase. Big Bang Theory is one show where the sets have been more than just props and backdrops for the drama to play out. The staircase is witness to many a funny but sad exchange between the characters.
The last episode ever will air on Thursday, May 16 on CBS.
