Big Bang Theory is Ending, Jim Parsons Pens Emotional Post, Read Here
It was on Thursday that we woke up to the news that one of the best comedy shows, The Big Bang Theory, will be officially ending next year.
Image Courtesy: Jim Parsons/ Instagram
It was on Thursday that we woke up to the news that one of the best comedy shows, The Big Bang Theory, will be officially ending next year. Jim Parsons, the show’s lead, has penned down an emotional post regarding the end of the popular sitcom.
Parsons shared a group photo with Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, Johnny Galecki, Mayim Bialik, Simon Helberg and Melissa Rauch from the sets and captioned it, "Swipe for my caption to this picture which was too long to just write here (not surprising given the circumstances)".
The picture is from first of the final 24 episodes. Just like us, Parsons finds it difficult to believe that his 12 year long journey in the show is coming to an end. He wrote, "I am hopeful that with each and every one, my level of REALLY accepting this fact will sink in."
"I feel grateful for-and this gratitude needs no time to 'sink in' or become more 'realized;' this grateful-feeling is always with me but is multiplied in this moment of us announcing our final season-but I feel such intense gratitude for our devoted viewers who are the ACTUAL reason we have been graced with the opportunity to explore these characters for 12 years of our lives," he added.
Read the entire post here:
"I will miss all of you and all of this more than I can say and more than I can know at this time", wrote Jim as he concluded his note.
The Big Bang Theory started in 2007.
