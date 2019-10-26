Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Angry on Shefali, Paras, Siddharth Dey

Paras tried to defend himself but Salman Khan scolded him and said everything was evident on footage.

IANS

Updated:October 26, 2019, 4:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Angry on Shefali, Paras, Siddharth Dey
Image: Salman Khan, Paras Chabbra/Instagram

Superstar Salman Khan is angry with the Bigg Boss 13 contestants -- especially Paras Chhabra, Shefali Bagga and Siddhartha Dey -- for their unruly behaviour in the house of the ongoing season 13.

This week saw a lot of ugly fights between the contestants. Shefali and Siddhartha even passed insensitive remarks on Shehnaaz, saying she touches everyone inappropraitely.

In the promo of Weekend Ka Vaar episode, show host Salman is seen lashing out at the contestants for their behaviour. The Bollywood superstar first confronted Paras about the statements he made about him.

"You have complaints against me... 'Yeh Salman sir ka chid-chid zyada ho rha hai'...?" Salman asked Paras.

Paras tried to defend himself but Salman scolded him and said everything was evident on footage.

Then he gave Shefali a mouthful.

"Will you give Shehnaaz a character certificate?" Salman asked Shefali. He even expressed disappointment, telling her: "Ladki ladki ki respect ni karti hai."

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode will air on Colors on Saturday.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram