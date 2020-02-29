Big Boss 13's Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma Dress as Newlyweds for Music Video, See Pics

It seems even though Bigg Boss 13 has ended, the contestants who participated in the reality show are still managing to hog all the limelight with public appearance and social media stints. Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra were alleged to be dating during the show and going by the latest photos, seemed to be making the most of the curiosity around their relationship.

Recently, the two posted pictures on social media, where they are seen dressed in bridal costumes. According to a Times of India report, the two are collaborating for a music video which would be soon released and apparently the pictures in context are from the filming of the same.

Posting the photos, Mahira wrote, "#pahira something new coming soon." On the other hand, Paras shared the same picture on his official account. "Something new #pahira", reads his caption.

Recently, Mahira hit the headlines for not a very pleasant cause. Reports emerged stating that the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award for the 'Most Fashionable Contestant on Bigg Boss 13', which Mahira claimed to have won, was actually a case of forgery.

When she was accused of forging the award certificate, she decided to write an open letter to clear the air. Mahira's message stated that her manager was contacted by a man named Premal Mehta, who updated that Mahira will be granted the award.

Interestingly, Paras currently stars alongside fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill for the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge on Colors.

Follow @News18Movies for more