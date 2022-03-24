Big Boss 15 Runner-Up Mandana Karimi in Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp; Know More About Her

Actor-model Mandana Karimi, who was also the second runner-up in Big Boss 15, has made a wild card entry in Kangana Ranaut’s controversial reality show Lock Upp. Mandana has joined the show as the 16th contestant.

For the unversed, Mandana is an Iranian actor and model. After working on several successful modelling projects around the world, Mandana made her debut in Bollywood.

Karimi began her career as an air hostess before quitting it to pursue a career in modelling. She had come to Mumbai on a three-month modelling contract in 2010. Later, she decided to stay in Mumbai and try acting.

Mandana Karmi has featured in several commercials with the bigwigs of Bollywood like Shahrukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor.

Mandana also appeared in a cameo role in the Ranbeer Kapoor-starrer Roy in 2015. Bhaag Johnny featuring Mandana in the lead role was released in the same year. She then worked in Main Aur Charles. She played the role of Charles Sobraj’s assistant in the film. On January 22, 2016, Karimi’s next film, Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3, a sex comedy, was also released.

Mandana has also been in the news for her personal life. Karimi married her boyfriend, Gaurav Gupta, an Indian businessman from Mumbai, in July 2016. At her mother-in-law’s request, she converted from Islam to Hinduism and changed her name from Manizeh to Mandana.

Karimi filed a domestic violence case against her husband and his family in July 2017. She alleged that her husband, Gaurav had forced her to quit acting. She also demanded Rs 10 lakh as monthly maintenance and Rs 2 crores as compensation for the trauma and agony she went through and the loss of career and business she suffered.

