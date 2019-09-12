Actress Kamya Panjabi to Tie the Knot With Delhi-based Shalabh Dang Next Year

A popular name in the Indian television industry, Kamya Panjabi is all set to tie the knot, again. The actor, who rose to fame with shows like Banu Main Teri Dulhan and Bigg Boss, is getting married to a Delhi-based Shalabh Dang, who works in the healthcare sector.

The two met in February 2019 and after a few months of knowing each other, he proposed marriage to her.

In a recent interview by Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about finding love again with Dang. The two fell in love when Kamya contacted him for some health voes, with a friend's referral. “In a month-and-a-half, he proposed marriage. Tying the knot again was a huge deal for me and hence, I took my time to think about it,” said Kamya.

The actress revealed that she had become against the institution of marriage at a point of time. "But Shalabh has made me believe in love and the institution of marriage again. I am like a 16-year-old girl now, madly in love with him.”

Kamya also revealed that her fiance admires her "devil-may-care" attitude. Talking about their relationship, she said, "I have been the man of the house for years. He supports me and loves me for what I am. I want to spend the rest of my life with him. He makes me feel emotionally secure and this is something I have never felt before.”

The actress, who is currently a part of Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, was married to businessman Bunty Negi. The two separated in 2013 and they share a nine-year-old daughter Aara. Kamya also shared that Aara was "extremely fond" of Shalabh. Shalabh, on the other hand, has a 10-year-old son Ishaan.

Kamya Panjabi is set to tie the knot in 2020. Though Shalabh is Delhi-based, the wedding is going to be held in Mumbai.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.