Big Boss Marathi 3: Video seeking vote for Utkarsh Shinde goes viral

The Big Boss Marathi 3, hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar, is in its finale week. The grand finale of season 3 is all set to air on December 26. A few surprising pictures have emerged on the social media ahead of the grand finale wherein people are seen appealing to vote for one of the contestants. The vote appeal is being made for contestant Utkarsh Shinde. An Instagram story shared by a handle, TRP Marathi, shows the screenshots of a video appealing to vote for Utkarsh Shinde.

As per the posts made by TRP Marathi on Instagram, vote for Utkarsh Shinde appeal is being made to not only Indian audiences but also to the viewers abroad. The Instagram Story which has disappeared now, shows people holding a board, wherein, vote for Utkarsh Shinde is written.

https://www.instagram.com/utkarshshindeofficial/

TRP Marathi had posted a screenshot from a video of vote appeal that is being circulated on social media. As it seems from the screenshot of the video, some foreign nationals are asking people to vote for Utkarsh Shinde. Utkarsh’s fans on the internet are also appealing to vote for their favourite contestant.

In a recent episode, Utkarsh was awarded for his excellent performance in the show so far. The journey of other contestants was also shown. While Big Boss presented a short video of Utkarsh’s journey in the show till now, the popular singer was seen turning emotional.

Big Boss Marathi has successfully completed the journey starting from September 19. Only 6 contestants have managed to secure their place in the finale week.

Today, Big Boss Marathi 3 will be witnessing mid-week eviction, Vishal Nikam has already bagged ‘Ticket To Finale’ while the remaining five contestants Vikas Patil, Utkarsh Shinde, Meera Jagga, Jay Dudhane and Meenal Shah have been onomiated and one of them will be evicted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.