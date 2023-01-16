Big Boss Marathi 4 Fame Apurva Nemlekar To Next Work in Short Film The Delivery Boy

Popular Marathi actress Apurva Nemleka has announced her upcoming short film The Delivery Boy. The actress shared the poster to unveil the details of her upcoming film. Written by Shailesh Deshpande and directed by Abhishek Ratnaparkhi and Sujit Deshpande, this short film features Apurva Nemleka in the lead role. The upcoming short film ‘The Delivery Boy’ is backed by Sujit Deshpande under the label Swayambhu Studios.

Check out the post here

The actress completed the shooting of the film before entering the Bigg Boss House. Meanwhile, she rose to fame with her incredible Bigg Boss journey. Apurva Nemelkar became the runner-up of Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 while Akshay Kelkar took the trophy to his home.

On the work front, Apoorva Nemalekar became a household name with her serial Ratris Khel Chale. She made her debut on the small screen with the Marathi television series Aabhas Ha as Aarya in 2011. After then she went on to appear in a dance reality show Ekapeksha Ek. Meanwhile, she made her film debut with Bhakarkhadi 7km. She is also known for films including Ishq Wala Love, The Accidental Prime Minister, Sab Kushal Mangal, and Mixer.

Besides acting, she is also popular in her jewellery business. She works as a jewellery designer and has incepted a venture named Apoorva Collections, which manufactures handmade jewellery and sells it across the country.

Meanwhile, Apurva Nemlekar tied the knot with the Indian politician Rohan Deshpande in 2014. The couple dated each other for almost eight years. However, their marriage did not work out due to certain reasons and they soon decided to part ways after marriage.

