Big Boss Marathi: In First-ever Mid-week Eviction, Mira Jagganath Eliminated

In a mid-week eviction, Mira Jagannath has been eliminated from the race to the finale of the third season of Bigg Boss Marathi. The Instagram handle of Marathi_kalakar_vishva has posted about Mira’s eviction from the show, which will proceed further with the remaining 5 contestants in the house.

On Thursday, in what was the very first mid-week eviction, Big Boss called all the five nominated contestants to the garden area and asked them to stand on the pedestals. Following the process, Mira had to walk out of the house.

Mira was eliminated after receiving the least number of votes among the six nominated contestants.

Speaking of her career, Mira made her small screen debut in 2016 with the Marathi show Mazya Navryachi Bayko, which gained made her a popular face among the Maharashtra households.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Marathi will have its winner this Sunday, December 26, in a finale special episode.

Vishal Nikam has already bagged ‘Ticket To Finale’ while the remaining contestants Vikas Patil, Utkarsh Shinde, Jay Dudhane and Meenal Shah have managed to save themselves from the eviction.

