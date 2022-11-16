Big Boss Marathi Season 4: Apurva Nemlekar Lashes Out at Akshay Kelkar

The promo of the November 16 episode of Big Boss Marathi Season 4 is out and it shows Apurva Nemlekar and Akshay Kelkar engaged in a fight. The other major highlight of the promo is that Apoorva and Prasad Jawade will be seen on the same team.

Big Boss Marathi Season 4 is widely loved by audiences and has a huge fan following among Marathi viewers. The promo reveals that in the upcoming episode Apurva Nemlekar will lash out at Akshay Kelkar, who was once seen in the same team.

In this week’s weekly task, the contestants will be seen in a verbal fight. Apurva and Akshay who were on the same side for so long will now also be seen facing each other in the upcoming tasks.

The promo reveals Akshay sitting on the balcony. He is arguing with Apurva with whom he once shared a good bond. He says, “Oh, we have seen dramas and are watching dramas too”. Reacting to his comment, Apurva says, “I will not name Apurva Nemalekar if they do not want to stand up. You have awakened the grass in me.”

Apurva and Akshay were playing a phenomenal game while they were in the same group. But as the situation has turned out, the reality of both the contestants will soon be revealed. The audience will soon encounter the truth about the contestants.

The promo of the upcoming episode was shared on the official page of Colors Marathi. Till now, the video has garnered more than 70k Views.

In an earlier promo, Akshay asked Rohit to tear Ruchika’s photo. While Prasad and Vikas were given the challenge of a hair trimmer. Also, the other contestants in the house experienced several emotions.

Why makes Apurva fight with Akshay? Will Apurva and Akshay play in different teams? Who will win the weekly task? All these questions will be answered in today’s episode. Don’t forget to watch the episode for the latest updates.

