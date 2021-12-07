Big Boss Marathi: Sonali Patil, Vikas Patil Disagree Over 'Loyalty' As Finale Approaches

The third season of Big Boss Marathi is fast heading to the finale week but not before lots of twists and turns. Colors Marathi, the channel that airs the show, has shared on its Instagram handle a video wherein housemates Vikas Patil and Sonali Patil are disagreeing over an issue.

There’s nothing unusual in members of the Big Boss house arguing, fighting, and disagreeing with each other. On Monday’s episode, Vikas and Sonali were first seen disagreeing over something. The disagreement soon turned into a heated discussion.

The video shows Vikas talking about loyalty with the housemates and Sonali. The two have shared a good bond in the show so far.

In the video, Vikas says, “I had spoken about loyalty in last week too, everyone is loyal to each other. Loyalty comes when you’re a little messed up.”

Sonali gets furious and says, “I will never trust Meenal in terms of loyalty because until now she has played only for herself. Therefore, showing distrust and not showing loyalty is not an issue. If you are going to joke then I won’t talk."

During the conversation, Sonali was seen scolding Vikas. Vikas responded, “You have made two contradictory statements now or not. Don’t you trust me?”

The disagreement between Sonali and Vishal shows the brewing distrust among the two, who have been supporting each other in every situation in the show so far.

With Only 3 weeks left for the finale, everyone is trying their level best to survive the show.

Bigg Boss Marathi airs every night at 9.30 on Colors Marathi.

