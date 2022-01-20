Big Boss Marathi's Jay Dudhane, Utkarsh Shinde Start Shooting for Music Video; See Pics

Big Boss Marathi fame Jay Dudhane and Utkarsh Shinde have started shooting for their new project, an upcoming music video. A few pictures of these two have surfaced on the internet. Jay and Utkarsh were among the strong contenders this season. Even though they could not make it to the top, both received good recognition from the show.

Recently, reports came that Jay and Utkarsh have been finalised for a music video song, and now some pictures from the shooting set have gone viral on social media.

Marathi TRP Instagram page has shared pictures of Utaksh and Jay posing for the camera. In these pictures, Jay is seen wearing a bright red ethnic kurta with a beautiful red safa, whereas Utkash is seen in casuals.

Marathi TRP post caption reads, “Shooting of Utkarsh Shinde and Jay Dudhane’s new project begins! Jay Viru’s pair will be seen once again.”

The pictures have been clicked in between the shots on the sets of this music video, which will be released in the next few months.

The shooting of this new project commenced recently but no information has been shared regarding the song. These viral pictures have made the fans more excited about seeing them on the screen once again.

Earlier, it was also reported that Jay Dudhane was offered a big-budget film by Mahesh Manjrekar. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

Jay and Utkarsh friendship was discussed in the BB House and several attempts were made to separate them. Jay Dudhane was the runner up of Big Boss Marathi 3 while Utkarsh was evicted from the house a few days before the finale.

