Big Boss OTT Winner Divya Agarwal's Searing Pictures Make her Fans Go Crazy

Divya Agarwal, the Bigg Boss OTT winner, is known to post bold photos on her Instagram account. The reality TV star, whose rivalry with Shamita Shetty was legendary, built on her already huge fan base after her stint in Bigg Boss. Her latest pictures have set the photo and video-sharing app on fire.

Divya has shared some photos wherein she is seen in a brown bralette and crocheted shorts. The pictures are sending her fans into a tizzy. The post has more than 2 lakh likes and a huge number of views. Have a look here:

Her nude make-up is going perfectly well with her dress. With long straight hair, smokey eye makeup and light lipstick, she has presented herself in a very sensuous manner. She is also wearing chains made of beads. The video is captioned as, “Let’s create magic together". There are two-three photos in the post.

Earlier, the actor had posted a video from her bathroom. In the video, she was wearing a white bikini top with a white skirt and grooving to the retro song, Chura Liya Hai tumne jo dil ko, from the movie Yaadon ki Baraat. “Coz it is trending," read the caption to the video.

The video had loads of compliments from her friends, including actress snd Bigg Boss 15 participant Rashmi Desai. Some of the fans complimented her toned body, while others said, “Tumhe koi haq nahin banta ki tum itna hot dikho". People were showering her video with fire and heart emojis. Her boyfriend Varun Sood also frequently comments on her photos and compliments her looks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.