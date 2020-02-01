Big Boss Tamil's Mahat Raghavendra Ties the Knot with Girlfriend Prachi Mishra, See Pics

Actor Mahat Raghavendra got married to his long-term girlfriend Prachi Mishra on February 1. The traditional Tamil wedding was attended by their close friends and family members.

Mahat, who is known for this portraying the character Ajith in Mankatha, has picked a white shirt and veshti for hi D-Day. Meanwhile, Prachi looked breathtaking as she sported an all-white look for her special day. She accessorised her look with heavy jewellery.

The much-in-love couple was beaming in joy as they took the vows at a beach-side wedding.

Days before his wedding, the Bigg Boss Tamil fame took to Instagram to share the news with his online family. Sharing a collage with the love of his life, he wrote, “When someone asks me how it all began, I don’t really know what to say. It just happened and it just felt so right. You came into my life and made everything a little better. We have been through it all- learnt from the bad days and celebrated the good ones. And most importantly, only grown to understand each other better with every bit of it. To think that we are just a day away from being married, I feel lucky and blessed to have come a long way. I’ve enjoyed every day with you Prachi. And I am excited to see what the future holds for us. Even if we are lost in translation, I know we’ll have a good time! Thank you. I love you. Thank you FOR BEING YOU”.

Mahat had got engaged to Prachi, who is former Miss India Earth, last year.

