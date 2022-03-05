Big Boss Telugu Season 3 Contestant Mahesh Vitta To Get Married This Year

Actor Mahesh Vitta rose to fame with Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. This online sensation from Proddatur, Andhra Pradesh, is known for his comic series Fun Bucket and has acted as a comic artist in several Telugu films.

Mahesh Vitta is also a part of Big Boss Non-Stop, streaming on Diseney+Hotstar. The popular Big Boss Telugu Season 3 contestant has opened up about his love life and marriage plans in a recent interview.

Mahesh Vitta said that he is in a committed relationship for four years now. Talking about his girlfriend, Mahesh said that she is his sister’s friend. He said his girlfriend works in the IT sector. Talking about their relationship, Mahesh said that he was the one who proposed first and his girlfriend said yes after two years. Mahesh also said that he is planning to get married in August or September, this year. He revealed that his parents have already accepted this relationship.

Mahesh’s stint in the third season of the Big Boss Telugu brought the internet sensation closer to the television audiences as well. Starting with his spat with Varun Sandesh in the first week and growing into one of the strong competitors, Vitta was able to grab the eyeballs. Later, he appeared in a few Telugu films and also made a few TV appearances.

Mahesh completed his MCA from Hyderabad and he once planned to pursue a VFX course.

Meanwhile, Disney+Hotstar has suspended the LIVE streaming of the Big Boss Nonstop show for roughly 24 hours in the last two days. The temporary shutdown is thought to have been caused by a technical issue in the live streaming module.

However, sources close to the show say that one of the main reasons for the show’s suspension is a lack of engaging content and traction, as well as a misunderstanding over the concept. The creators have yet to provide an official confirmation on this.

