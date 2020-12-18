Big Boys and the Kid: Vijay Deverakonda Shares Epic Photo with Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu and Prabhas

Telugu film Dil Raju's 50th birthday party turned out to be one epic gathering of big names from south cinema. Actor Vijay Deverakonda shared a photo of him posing with some of the biggest stars of Telugu cinema, like Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu and Prabhas.

In the photo, the Arjun Reddy star was seen with Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Naga Chaitanya, Prabhas and Dil Raju. Sharing the photo with his seniors in the industry, Vijay wrote, "The Big Boys and the kid! Last night :)"

The Big Boys and the kid!Last night :) pic.twitter.com/mrabRRgSg9 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 18, 2020

Apart from Deverakonda, the who's who of Tollywood including megastar Chiranjeevi, powerstar Pawan Kalyan, Samantha Akkineni, Raashi Khanna and others were seen at the do. Kannada actor Yash and director Prashanth Neel, who are currently busy with the shooting of KGF: Chapter 2, also attended the birthday party in Hyderabad.

Dil Raju is the founder of the production house Sri Venkateswara Creations that was established 2003. He has bankrolled some of the hit films of the leading actors of Tollywood. Some of the hit projects include Dil, Arya, Bhadra, Bommarillu, Duvvada Jagannadham, and Fidaa.

Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in a pan-India action movie opposite Ananya Panday as the leading lady. He recently announced that he will also be collaborating with Sukumar.