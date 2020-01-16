Big Brother: 5 Reasons to Watch Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam Action Thriller

Mollywood director Siddique is back with his latest film Big Brother starring Mohanlal. The movie, which has hit the silver screen on January 16, also stars Arbaaz Khan, Anoop Menon, Sarjano Khalid, Honey Rose, Siddique, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Irshad, Tini Tom, Mirnaa Menon, and Gaadha.

The tagline of the movie is ‘He’s An Ordinary Man with an Extraordinary past’. The trailer of the movie was released in December 2019. As the movie is already in theatres, here are five reasons why you should watch the action-thriller:

1. In the movie, the Mollywood actor Mohanlal plays the role of Sachidanandan and has delivered an enthralling performance. This is evident from the fact that the actor continued his shooting for the movie despite having a fracture on his hand. The movie is packed with a lot of action sequences and thrilling stunts.

2. As revealed, the plot is around Sachidanandan, played by Mohanlal, and his younger brother Manu. When Sachidanandan gets jailed, Manu puts in efforts to get his Big Brother released. Later, Manu gets kidnapped and Sachidanandan does his part of struggle to rescue him.

3. The movie marks the third collaboration between director Siddique and actor Mohanlal. Earlier, they have worked together in Vietnam Colony and Ladies and Gentleman.

4. The movie also marks Arbaaz Khan debut in Mollywood. Khan plays the role of AN IPS officer Vedantham in the film.

5. The trailer promises an action-filled thriller. The movie is all about a man who lives for his family.

