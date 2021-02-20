'Big Girl' Vidya Balan is All Smile As She Poses with The Great Khali, See Pic

Actress Vidya Balan has shared a picture posing with Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion Dalip Singh Rana, popular as The Great Khali.

"Finally the BIG GIRL looks small... With @thegreatkhali!" she captioned the picture she posted on Instagram Stories. Vidya did not share details on why she met the wrestler.

The actress was last seen in last year's digitally released film "Shakuntala Devi", tracing the life of mathematician Shakuntala Devi, who was also known as the "human computer". Also featuring Sanya Malhotra and Jisshu Sengupta, the film is directed by Anu Menon

Shakuntala Devi is not Vidya Balan’s first brush with a biopic. In 2011, Vidya starred in The Dirty Picture, based on the life of South Indian actor Silk Smitha and in 2019, she played the role of Telugu superstar NTR’s wife in his biopic.